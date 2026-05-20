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Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit declines 16.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 198.71 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 16.86% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 198.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.62% to Rs 80.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 774.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 694.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales198.71194.77 2 774.77694.71 12 OPM %13.1914.56 -16.0117.00 - PBDT27.6729.77 -7 129.54123.72 5 PBT20.2122.98 -12 102.2799.57 3 NP14.1517.02 -17 80.7775.05 8

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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