Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit declines 16.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 198.71 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 16.86% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 198.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.62% to Rs 80.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 774.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 694.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.