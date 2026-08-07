Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 56.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 239.96 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 56.46% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 239.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 184.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales239.96184.38 30 OPM %18.9517.24 -PBDT49.7232.95 51 PBT42.3826.55 60 NP31.5920.19 56
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