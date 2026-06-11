Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement acquires 13.99% stake in FPEL Services
UltraTech Cement has entered into Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire 13.99% equity shares of FPEL SERVICES, a company engaged in generation and transmission of renewable energy. The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the Company's green energy needs, optimising energy cost and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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