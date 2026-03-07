UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as managing director (designate)

UltraTech Cement said that its board, based on the recommendation of the nomination, remuneration and compensation committee, has approved the appointment of Jayant Dua as managing director (designate) of the company, with effect from 01 April 2026.

The board has also approved Jayant Duas appointment as additional director; managing director and key managerial personnel of the company, effective 01 January 2027, upon completion of the term of K. C. Jhanwar as managing director on 31 December 2026.

Jayant Duas term as managing director would be for four years beginning 01 January 2027 to 31 December 2030, subject to approval of the companys shareholders.

Dua is a seasoned leader with 37 years of experience. He joined the Aditya Birla Group in 1996 in its Cement Business and spent a decade across functional and business leadership roles. Over the last two decades, he has held multiple P&L and CEO responsibilities, building and scaling businesses across diverse industries such as Insulators, Insurance, Century Cement and Chlor-Alkali. In 2023, he was elevated as the Business Head Renewables and Textiles. Dua holds an Engineering Degree from IIT Delhi, MBA from International Management Institute and has completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School. UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the second-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China. During the December quarter, the companys domestic grey cement capacity stood at 188.66 MTPA. Including its 5.4 MTPA cement capacity in the UAE, UltraTechs total global cement capacity has reached 194.06 MTPA.