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UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 16.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 24648.20 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 16.77% to Rs 2599.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2225.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 24648.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21275.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24648.2021275.45 16 OPM %20.3520.71 -PBDT4694.194152.96 13 PBT3493.683046.18 15 NP2599.282225.90 17

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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