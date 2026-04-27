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UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 25799.47 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 20.17% to Rs 2982.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2482.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 25799.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23063.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.21% to Rs 8165.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6039.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.53% to Rs 88511.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75955.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25799.4723063.32 12 88511.5375955.13 17 OPM %21.7019.98 -19.2116.52 - PBDT5199.584234.76 23 15710.2011640.51 35 PBT3991.483110.19 28 11065.747625.56 45 NP2982.762482.04 20 8165.646039.11 35

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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