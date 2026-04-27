UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 25799.47 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 20.17% to Rs 2982.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2482.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 25799.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23063.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.21% to Rs 8165.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6039.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.53% to Rs 88511.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75955.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.