Ultratech Cement gains after Q1 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 2,599 cr

Ultratech Cement advanced 1.35% to Rs 11,880 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.77% to Rs 2,599.28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,225.90 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 15.85% YoY to Rs 24,648 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15.71% to Rs 3,480.43 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 5,146 crore, up 12.09% from Rs 4,591 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting improved operating performance.

Domestic sales volumes stood at 39.2 million tonnes in Q1 FY27, registering the growth of 13.1% compared with 34.64 million tonnes recorded in Q1 FY26.

Capacity utilisation stood at 81% during the quarter on an installed domestic capacity of 200.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Operating EBITDA per tonne improved to Rs 1,214 from Rs 1,198 a year earlier, highlighting the company's continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency. The company also strengthened its manufacturing footprint during the quarter, building on the milestone achieved in April 2026 when it crossed 200.1 MTPA of domestic grey cement capacity and 205.5 MTPA of global cement capacity, including its international operations. UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 205.5. mtpa.