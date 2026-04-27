UltraTech Cement Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 2,983 cr; declares dividend of Rs 240/share

The cement major reported a 20.17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,982.76 crore on an 11.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 25,799.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The growth was supported by robust volume growth, improved realizations, and strong cost efficiencies.

Net sales stood at Rs 25,467 crore for the quarter, reflecting an 11.76% increase from Rs 22,788 crore in the same period last year. The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 3,992.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 3,120.96 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 10.94 crore during the quarter.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 5,688 crore in Q4 FY26, registering growth of 20.48% from the Rs 4,721 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Operating margin expanded to 22%, a 200-basis point improvement year-on-year. UltraTechs operational performance remained strong across segments. Grey cement sales volume in India rose 9.3% YoY to 42.41 million tonnes, supported by sustained demand from housing, infrastructure, and commercial construction sectors. Capacity utilisation improved to 89%, underscoring healthy demand conditions. Operating PBIDT per tonne improved 11% YoY to Rs 1,253, supported by contributions from India Cements operations under the UltraTech brand. On the cost front, cost optimisation initiatives continued to deliver results. Energy costs declined 3% YoY, aided by a higher green power mix, which increased to 43% from 34.4% last year, along with improved alternative fuel usage and better operational efficiency.

Total cost per tonne fell 2% YoY, despite external pressures from geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which impacted fuel, freight, and packaging costs. The companys diversified sourcing and procurement strategy helped mitigate these headwinds. White cement and value-added products also delivered strong performance, with white cement volumes growing 15.3% YoY in Q4 FY26. During the year, UltraTech expanded its installed capacity to around 197 MTPA and has since crossed the 200 MTPA milestone, driven by greenfield and brownfield expansions at Shahjahanpur, Patratu, and Visakhapatnam. The company incurred Rs 9,600 crore in capex during FY26 and plans to invest Rs 16,000 crore over the next three years to expand capacity beyond 240 MTPA. Its upcoming cables and wires business is progressing as planned, with civil work underway and commissioning targeted for Q3 FY27, marking a strategic diversification for the company.

UltraTechs total capital employed now exceeds Rs 1,07,000 crore, while net debt-to-EBITDA improved to 0.94x as of March 31, 2026, reflecting strong financial discipline. On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.21% to Rs 8,165.64 crore on a 16.53% rise in revenue to Rs 88,511.53 crore in FY26 over FY25. UltraTech's net debt at the end of FY26 was Rs 16,620 crore, a reduction from the Rs 17,669 crore reported at the end of FY25. Meanwhile, the board has recommended a special dividend of 2400%, equivalent to Rs 240 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).