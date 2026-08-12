Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% stake in Solaris Horizon Energy

UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% stake in Solaris Horizon Energy

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
UltraTech Cement has entered into Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire 26% equity shares of Solaris Horizon Energy, a company engaged in generation and transmission of renewable energy. The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the Company's green energy needs, optimising energy cost and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity law.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DIXON incorporates subsidiary for undertaking OEM biz

Krystal Integrated Services acquires 100% stake in Citelum India

Ampere launches upgraded Magnus G Max e-scooter

CAMS and IIT Madras signs MoU to drive next phase of fintech innovation

Paradeep Phosphates incorporates WoS - Fertilizer Innovation Foundation-India

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Next Story