UltraTech Cement to scale up its EV trucks fleet to 600+ by Dec 2026

UltraTech Cement announced today that it will scale up its electric vehicle fleet in its logistics operations to 600+ EV trucks by December 2026.

UltraTech has signed service contracts with leading EV prime mover manufacturers including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, IPLTech, Energy in Motion and Sany along with their subsidiaries and other third-party logistic providers to deploy EV trucks.

The total fleet of 600+ EV trucks will transport about five million MT of clinker and other key materials per annum across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha. Once fully operational, this fleet of over 600 EV trucks will enable a net annual COreduction of more than 1,17,000 tonnes, displacing the equivalent of 39 million litres of diesel per year.