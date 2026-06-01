Uma Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.48% to Rs 263.93 crore

Net profit of Uma Exports reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.48% to Rs 263.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.20% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 1529.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1724.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.