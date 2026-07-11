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Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 99.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 16.33 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon declined 99.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.3312.83 27 OPM %27.9230.79 -PBDT2.132.13 0 PBT1.241.29 -4 NP0.2431.43 -99

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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