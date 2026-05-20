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UNCTAD says India's GDP growth will slow but remain robust at 6.5% in 2026

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
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According to a new report released on Tuesday by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in India, GDP growth will slow but remain robust at 6.5% in 2026, with economic activity supported by domestic demand, continued public investment in infrastructure, and expansion in services and manufacturing sectors. Government initiatives aimed at improving logistics, digital infrastructure and financial services are also contributing to productivity gains. Recent trade agreements with the European Union and the United States may support exports, but also imports, on top of more costly oil imports, which represent over 20% of its trade balance. UNCTAD noted that GDP growth in estimated at 7.6%.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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