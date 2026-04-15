Unemployment rate edges up to 5.1% in Mar-26compared to 4.9 in previous month

Government released the latest monthly update on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), reflecting a modest rise in unemployment rate (UR). The overall Urban Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among persons of age 15 years and above is reported as 55.4% in March, 2026. Rural LFPR was 58.0% in March, 2026 as compared to 58.7% in February, 2026 while urban LFPR remained almost stable during this period. Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in March, 2026 was reported as 34.4%, against 35.3% in February, 2026. Female LFPR in rural areas was found as 38.9% in March, 2026, while the same stood at 25.2% in urban areas during the month.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in the age group 15 years and above remained broadly stable in urban areas in March, 2026. The overall WPR was estimated at 52.6% in March, 2026. In rural areas, WPR stood at 55.5% in March, 2026 as compared to 56.3% in February, 2026 while WPR in urban areas observed as 46.8% in March, 2026, against 47.0% in February, 2026.

The UR among persons of age 15 years and above rose slightly to 5.1% in March, 2026 from 4.9% in February, 2026 mainly driven by urban UR which edged up from 6.6% in February, 2026 to 6.8% in March, 2026. Among rural female aged 15 years and above, the UR remained almost stable in March, 2026, whereas the male UR in the same age group was marginally high in March, 2026 in comparison to February, 2026.