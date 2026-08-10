Unemployment rate in urban areas remained stable in June quarter

Urban Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) remained unchanged, a latest update from Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation has stated. Overall LFPR for persons of age 15 years and above stood at 54.6% in the quarter April-June, 2026 as compared to 55.5% observed in the previous quarter. Rural LFPR for persons of age 15 years and above observed as 56.9% in this quarter compared with 58.2% in the previous quarter. LFPR for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas remained unchanged compared to the last quarter. Overall female LFPR stood at 33.2% during this quarter compared to 34.7% in the previous quarter. The male LFPR in urban areas witnessed a marginal increase to 75.3% during the quarter from 75.0% observed in the quarter January-March, 2026.

The overall LFPR during the quarter April-June, 2026 registered a modest fall of 0.4 percentage points compared to April-June, 2025. Rural LFPR is almost stable at 56.9% during the current quarter compared to 57.1% recorded during the same quarter of 2025, while the urban LFPR experienced a decrease of 0.4 percentage points. Overall, Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons of age 15 years and above estimated at 51.7% during the quarter April-June, 2026 compared to 52.8% in the previous quarter. Urban WPR for persons of age 15 years and above was stable at 46.8 % in April-June, 2026 compared to 46.9% in January-March, 2026. In urban areas, the male WPR increased marginally to 70.7% in the current quarter from 70.6% in the previous quarter, whereas the urban female WPR stood at 22.8%, compared to 23.1% in the preceding quarter. The overall WPR recorded a decline of 0.3 percentage points, from April-June, 2025 to April-June, 2026. The male WPR remained nearly unchanged during this period, while the female WPR was estimated at 31.3% in April-June, 2026, as against 31.6% in April-June, 2025.

Overall Unemployment Rate (UR) in urban areas has remained stable. Overall UR in urban areas for persons of age 15 years and above remained broadly stable at 6.7 % during the June quarter compared to 6.6% in the previous quarter, while it edged up marginally to 4.8% in the June quarter from 4.3% in the previous quarter, in rural areas. Female urban UR decreased to 8.7% in the June quarter from 9.1% in the last quarter. In comparison to last year, in the same quarter, the UR at the person level in rural areas remained at the same level as in the present quarter (4.8%). The UR for rural male decreased to 4.8% in April-June, 2026 from 5.0% in April-June, 2025. In urban areas, the quarter-to-quarter comparison with the previous year shows stability for male and person-level UR, whereas the female UR decreased to 8.7% from 8.9%.