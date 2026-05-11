Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation data showed today that India's Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) remained steady. The overall LFPR among persons of age 15 years and above estimated at 55.5% in January-March, 2026, compared to 55.8% in the previous quarter. In rural areas, LFPR for persons of age 15 years and above observed as 58.2% in the present quarter while it stood at 58.4% in October-December, 2025. Urban LFPR for the same age group was 50.2% in January-March, 2026 compared to 50.4% observed in the preceding quarter.

The overall LFPR of female aged 15 years and above remained broadly stable, recording 34.7% in January-March, 2026 compared to 34.9% in the previous quarter. During the current quarter, female LFPR in rural areas was estimated at 39.2% as against 39.4% in the preceding quarter, while in urban areas it stood at 25.4% compared to 25.5%.

The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons of age 15 years and above stood at 52.8% in January-March, 2026 compared to 53.1% in October-December, 2025. While rural WPR marginally declined to 55.7% in this quarter from 56.1% in the previous quarter, urban WPR maintained its stability at 46.9% in the current quarter compared to 47.1% in the preceding quarter. In rural areas, regular wage/salaried employees showed an upward movement, up to 15.5% during January-March, 2026 from 14.8% of the previous quarter. Share of self-employed persons aged 15 years and above declined to 62.5% during the quarter from 63.2% in October-December, 2025. In urban areas, the distribution of workers across different status remained broadly stable compared to the previous quarter.