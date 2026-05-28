Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 1938.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 78.29 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 1938.21% to Rs 257.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 733.66% to Rs 279.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 218.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.