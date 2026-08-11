Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 632.62 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 632.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 526.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.632.62526.6011.064.2778.9322.7748.99-9.0241.47-10.47

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