Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 14.57 crore

Net loss of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.43% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 58.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.