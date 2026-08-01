Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 18.68 croreNet profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers declined 0.89% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.6817.15 9 OPM %16.0118.25 -PBDT2.452.39 3 PBT1.491.51 -1 NP1.111.12 -1
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