Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers declined 0.89% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.6817.1516.0118.252.452.391.491.511.111.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News