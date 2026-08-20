Unicommerce eSolutions climbs after expanding Urban Company partnership to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Unicommerce eSolutions rose 2.64% to Rs 89.12 after Urban Company's Middle East arm partnered with the company to manage its e-commerce operations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Under the partnership, Urban Company will use Unicommerce's Uniware platform to manage inventory and fulfilment operations supporting its at-home service business in the two markets. The platform will provide real-time inventory visibility and help route orders for service kits and consumables to service professionals.

The partnership expands an existing relationship between the two companies in India, where Urban Company uses Unicommerce's technology for its e-commerce operations.

Unicommerce said Uniware will support inventory management, order processing and fulfilment across locations as Urban Company expands in the Middle East. The platform also offers region-specific capabilities, including Arabic-compatible invoices and shipping labels, tax compliance and integrations with regional marketplaces, logistics providers, ERP systems and payment platforms.