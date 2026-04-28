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Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 1.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 51.63 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 1.19% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 20.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.60% to Rs 204.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.6345.27 14 204.34134.79 52 OPM %13.4418.20 -17.3419.64 - PBDT7.919.16 -14 38.7331.31 24 PBT5.914.80 23 28.7824.11 19 NP3.403.36 1 20.4617.68 16

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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