Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 51.37 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 20.62% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.51.3744.9310.6518.726.679.084.565.164.683.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News