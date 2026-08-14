Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 51.37 croreNet profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 20.62% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.3744.93 14 OPM %10.6518.72 -PBDT6.679.08 -27 PBT4.565.16 -12 NP4.683.88 21
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