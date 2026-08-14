Uniinfo Telecom Services consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 8.36 crore

Net profit of Uniinfo Telecom Services rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.368.485.264.130.300.220.110.050.130.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News