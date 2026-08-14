Uniinfo Telecom Services consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 8.36 croreNet profit of Uniinfo Telecom Services rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.368.48 -1 OPM %5.264.13 -PBDT0.300.22 36 PBT0.110.05 120 NP0.130.02 550
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