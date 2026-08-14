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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniinfo Telecom Services consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Uniinfo Telecom Services consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 8.36 crore

Net profit of Uniinfo Telecom Services rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.368.48 -1 OPM %5.264.13 -PBDT0.300.22 36 PBT0.110.05 120 NP0.130.02 550

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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