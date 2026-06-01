Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 63.58% to Rs 12.17 crore

Net loss of Uniinfo Telecom Services reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.58% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 43.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.177.44 64 43.5233.34 31 OPM %-3.456.85 -0.741.59 - PBDT-0.580.38 PL -0.220.10 PL PBT-0.770.09 PL -0.95-0.83 -14 NP-0.760.20 PL -1.20-0.69 -74

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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