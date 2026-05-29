Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 81.80 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 10.62% to Rs 26.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 81.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.18% to Rs 63.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 240.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.