Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 45.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.85% to Rs 107.62 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 45.71% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.85% to Rs 107.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.107.6262.9936.4731.4244.6530.0936.6924.2027.8619.12

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