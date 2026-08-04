Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 45.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.85% to Rs 107.62 croreNet profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 45.71% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.85% to Rs 107.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales107.6262.99 71 OPM %36.4731.42 -PBDT44.6530.09 48 PBT36.6924.20 52 NP27.8619.12 46
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