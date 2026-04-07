Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing announced that its orderbook stood at approximately Rs 214 crore as of 31st March 2026, supported by better demand conditions and a healthy order book.

During Q4 FY26, the company observed a gradual improvement in the operating environment. Following recent developments in U.S. tariff policies, customer procurement activity has shown signs of normalization, resulting in improved order inϐlows and healthy business traction during the quarter.

The company has witnessed a sequential improvement in business activity during Q4 FY26 compared to the preceding quarters of the ϐinancial year. The pipeline of new enquiries across core segments remains steady, supporting near-term business visibility

The company said that while the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia does not currently have a direct material impact on its operations, it continues to monitor developments closely given potential indirect implications on global supply chains and logistics. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is a precision engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of critical parts and components, including aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and related products. Its offerings cater to the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries. The companys consolidated net profit declined 84.71% to Rs 2.38 crore on 37.45% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 33.71 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.