Unimech Aerospace surges after securing long-term supply agreement with Austria's FACC

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing jumped 7.66% to Rs 1,176.60 after the company signed a long-term supply agreement with FACC Operations GmbH, Austria, strengthening its presence in the global aerospace supply chain.

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems.Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on solutions for the aviation industry as well as on applications for passenger and logistics drones.

The agreement covers the manufacture and supply of precision-engineered aerospace components and flying parts and was awarded to the comapny following a competitive global sourcing process involving international suppliers.

The signing of the agreement marks the culmination of a multi-year engagement involving technical evaluations, capability assessments, quality reviews, commercial negotiations, and extensive discussions between the two organizations. As part of the program onboarding process, Unimech will undergo a qualification and industrialisation phase over the coming quarters, including first article approvals, process validations, and production readiness activities before transitioning into serial production. Anil Kumar Puttan, chairman & managing director, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, said, This agreement reflects the confidence global aerospace customers place in our engineering, manufacturing, quality and delivery capabilities. We are particularly pleased that this opportunity was awarded through a highly competitive global sourcing process, demonstrating the competitiveness of our capabilities on an international stage.

We look forward to working closely with FACC during the qualification and industrialisation phase and building a long-term partnership supporting global aerospace programs. This milestone further strengthens our Precision Components & Parts business and reinforces our position as a trusted manufacturing partner to leading aerospace customers worldwide." Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is a precision engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of critical parts and components, including aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and related products. Its offerings cater to the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries. The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.62% to Rs 26.10 crore despite a 19.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 81.80 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.