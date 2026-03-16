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Union Bank of India approves issuance of bonds up to Rs 25,000 cr

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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The committee of directors for fund raising (non-capital) of Union Bank of India at its meeting held on 16 March 2026 has approved the issuance of long term bonds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore in one or more tranches for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing; out of which the bank may explore opportunities to raise Rs 7,500 crore (base issue Rs 3,000 crore + greenshoe option of Rs 4,500 crore) with tenor of 10 years before 31 March 2026. The bank also approved green bonds/ sustainable bonds amounting to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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