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Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 1.21% to Rs 27427.10 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 27.41% to Rs 5641.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4427.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 1.21% to Rs 27427.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27098.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income27427.1027098.61 1 OPM %69.4267.36 -PBDT7066.865268.68 34 PBT7066.865268.68 34 NP5641.524427.94 27

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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