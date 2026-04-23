Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.28% to Rs 26675.95 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 9.83% to Rs 5503.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5011.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.28% to Rs 26675.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27869.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.78% to Rs 19430.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18026.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.19% to Rs 106798.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106600.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.