Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 173.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Union Bank of India has added around 6.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 7.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57727.35, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.12 lakh shares in last one month.