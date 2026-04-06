Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 173.71, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 4.19% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.71, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Union Bank of India has slipped around 2.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 7.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51548.75, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 191.29 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 174.02, up 1.57% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 47.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 4.19% jump in the Nifty Bank index.