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Union Bank of India rises as domestic advances grow 10% YoY in Q4

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Union Bank of India advanced 1.10% to Rs 174.10 after the bank reported a 10.06% increase in domestic advances to Rs 10,41,122 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 9,45,975 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Domestic deposits grew 2.72% YoY to Rs 13,06,297 crore, while rising 6.88% QoQ as of 31 March 2026. Domestic CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,59,988 crore, increasing 7.90% YoY and 10.82% QoQ.

The banks total global business stood at Rs 23,85,679 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 5.79% YoY and 6.52% QoQ.

Global advances rose 9.76% YoY and 6.09% QoQ to Rs 10,78,779 crore, while global deposits increased 2.72% YoY and 6.87% QoQ to Rs 13,06,900 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations.

The bank reported an 8.97% rise in net profit to Rs 5,017 crore on a 1.55% increase in operating income to Rs 13,869 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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