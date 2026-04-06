Union Bank of India rises as domestic advances grow 10% YoY in Q4

Union Bank of India advanced 1.10% to Rs 174.10 after the bank reported a 10.06% increase in domestic advances to Rs 10,41,122 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 9,45,975 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Domestic deposits grew 2.72% YoY to Rs 13,06,297 crore, while rising 6.88% QoQ as of 31 March 2026. Domestic CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,59,988 crore, increasing 7.90% YoY and 10.82% QoQ.

The banks total global business stood at Rs 23,85,679 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 5.79% YoY and 6.52% QoQ.

Global advances rose 9.76% YoY and 6.09% QoQ to Rs 10,78,779 crore, while global deposits increased 2.72% YoY and 6.87% QoQ to Rs 13,06,900 crore as of 31 March 2026.