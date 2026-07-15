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Union Bank of India spurts 1.94%, gains for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 173.98, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% slide in NIFTY and a 1.43% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Union Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.98, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Union Bank of India has gained around 2.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57462.3, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 380.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.38, up 2.37% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 17.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% slide in NIFTY and a 1.43% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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