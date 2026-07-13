Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 166.58, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 2.15% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.58, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Union Bank of India has slipped around 2.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58045.9, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.99 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.13, up 1.21% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 2.15% slide in the Nifty Bank index.