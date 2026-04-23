Union Bank slides as core income slips despite Q4 PAT rising 7% to Rs 5,316 cr

Shares of Union Bank of India declined 8.51% to Rs 177.50 after the lender reported a drop in its core income for the March quarter.

Net interest income (NII) slipped 1.1% to Rs 9,406 crore in the March 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 9,514 crore in the March 2025 quarter. For Q4 FY26, the net interest margin (NIM) was 2.64%, down from 2.87% in the corresponding period last year.

The bank reported a 6.6% rise in net profit to Rs 5,315.76 crore despite a 2.75% decline in total income to Rs 31,851.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Provisions and contingencies dropped by 31.67% to Rs 1,054.98 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,543.92 crore in Q4 FY25.

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio declined to 2.82% as of 31 March 2026 from 3.60% a year ago. The net NPA ratio fell 15 basis points to 0.48% from 0.63% over the same period. Total business grew 5.78% YoY, with gross advances rising 9.74% and total deposits increasing 2.72%. The banks total business stood at Rs 23,85,502 crore as of 31 March 2026. Global deposits rose 2.72% YoY. The bank now has a total deposit base of Rs 13,06,891 crore as of 31 March 2026. The RAM segment of the bank grew 12.56% YoY, with retail advances rising 16.75% and MSME advances increasing 18.75% YoY. RAM advances as a percentage of domestic advances stood at 57.49%.