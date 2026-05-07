Union Cabinet approves Mission for Cotton Productivity with total outlay of Rs 5659.22 crore

In a critical policy intervention poised to reshape the future of Indias cotton economy, the Union Cabinet has approved the Mission for Cotton Productivity with a total outlay of Rs 5,659.22 crore for the period 202627 to 203031. The mission represents a strategic national effort to revitalise Indias cotton sector by addressing longstanding challenges related to declining productivity, pest vulnerability, quality inconsistencies, and global competitiveness. Anchored in the Government of Indias 5F Vision Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign the initiative seeks to build an integrated, technology-driven, and globally competitive cotton value chain capable of positioning India as a premium and sustainable textile powerhouse. At the core of the mission lies an ambitious agenda to significantly enhance cotton productivity through the development and large-scale deployment of high-yielding, climate-resilient, and pest-resistant seed varieties. The programme will also facilitate the dissemination of next-generation crop production technologies.

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