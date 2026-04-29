Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal highlights India's climate leadership

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal delivered the keynote address at the Advancing Resilience with Climate Change dialogue in New Delhi today, highlighting Indias emergence as a global leader in climate action, its strong performance in achieving Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs), rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity, and ongoing global economic engagements with multiple countries and regions. He stated that India is among the best performing countries globally in achieving its INDCs, consistently ranking among the top 13 countries in the G20, and noted that the country met its renewable energy goals eight years ahead of schedule, with 260 gigawatts already achieved. He recalled that when the government assumed office in 2014, the earlier plan was for 20 gigawatts of solar capacity over 910 years, which was scaled up to 100 gigawatts under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modis direction and achieved within time. India has now set an ambitious target of 500 gigawatts of clean energy capacity by 2030.

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