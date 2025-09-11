Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Minister for Environment says pathway to building economies of future rests on aligning progress and profits with sustainability

Union Minister for Environment says pathway to building economies of future rests on aligning progress and profits with sustainability

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, today addressed the 4th Edition of FICCIs LEADS on the theme Collaborations for Growth in a Transformative World. Delivering a keynote address on the subject of Green Financing, the Minister underscored that the pathway to building economies of the future rests on aligning progress and profits with sustainability, with people and ecosystems placed at the centre of growth. He stressed that collaborative growth among governments, industry, regulators, global financial institutions, and citizens is key to meeting the challenge of climate change while ensuring inclusive economic development. He emphasised that green finance is not to be seen as a niche intervention but as the backbone of competitive and resilient economies. It involves restructuring capital flows so that every investmentin infrastructure, agriculture, transport, or industrynot only yields economic returns but simultaneously strengthens sustainability. Green financing, he stressed, must form economic systems in which growth is interwoven with ecological well-being and the health of communities.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

