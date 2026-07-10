Union Minister for Textiles eviews Transformation of Powerloom Centres into Integrated Textile and Apparel Development Hubs

Union Minister for Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of key initiatives aimed at strengthening Indias textile ecosystem through technology upgradation, institutional reforms and enhanced industry support. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Textile Commissioner, Smt. Vrunda Manohar Desai and senior officers of the Ministry of Textiles.

The Minister reviewed the transformation of the erstwhile Powerloom Service Centres into Integrated Textile and Apparel Development Centres (ITADCs), which are being repositioned as integrated growth hubs for the textile sector. The revamped ITADCs are envisioned as one-stop facilitation centres providing skill development, testing, design support, technology adoption, entrepreneurship development, credit facilitation, export promotion and market linkages to textile entrepreneurs, MSMEs and other stakeholders across the textile value chain.