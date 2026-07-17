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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry's Finland Visit Boosts India-Finland Trade with Key MoUs and Industry Partnerships

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal commenced his official visit to Finland by leading a high-level Indian delegation comprising senior business leaders and government officials to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and industry cooperation. The visit witnessed the signing of two institutional Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), ministerial-level discussions and extensive engagements between Indian and Finnish industry across key sectors.

On the sidelines of the Business Forum, two Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Business Finland and between CII and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), creating new institutional mechanisms to promote industry collaboration and facilitate greater business engagement between the two countries.

Indian and Finnish companies also participated in sector-specific interactions covering digital and frontier technologies, space, clean energy, bio-economy, circular economy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, exploring opportunities for collaboration, investment and technology partnerships.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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