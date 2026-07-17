Union Minister of Commerce and Industry's Finland Visit Boosts India-Finland Trade with Key MoUs and Industry Partnerships

On the sidelines of the Business Forum, two Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Business Finland and between CII and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), creating new institutional mechanisms to promote industry collaboration and facilitate greater business engagement between the two countries.
Indian and Finnish companies also participated in sector-specific interactions covering digital and frontier technologies, space, clean energy, bio-economy, circular economy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, exploring opportunities for collaboration, investment and technology partnerships.
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