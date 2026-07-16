Union Minister of Commerce & Industry completed Brussels Industry Outreach to Boost India-EU Trade, Technology Partnerships & Industrial Collaboration

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal undertook a series of industry-focused engagements in Brussels on 1415 July 2026 on the sidelines of the IndiaEU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial.

The visit was to discuss strengthening industrial cooperation and exploring opportunities for technology partnerships, on expanding bilateral trade opportunities and enhancing industrial collaboration. These meetings marked the beginning of the Minister's industry outreach in Brussels, providing a constructive platform for engagement with European industry leaders and setting the stage for subsequent interactions.

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