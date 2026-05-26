Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 124.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 338.93 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 124.05% to Rs 51.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 338.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.91% to Rs 158.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 1170.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 963.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.