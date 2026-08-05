Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 64.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 347.38 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 64.28% to Rs 56.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 347.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 273.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.347.38273.6523.6019.1186.3855.7174.5644.6656.6134.46

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