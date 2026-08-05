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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 64.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 64.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 347.38 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 64.28% to Rs 56.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 347.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 273.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales347.38273.65 27 OPM %23.6019.11 -PBDT86.3855.71 55 PBT74.5644.66 67 NP56.6134.46 64

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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