Uniparts India drops after CFO Rohit Maheshwari resigns; names Sandeep Taneja as successor

Uniparts India declined 2.58% to Rs 447.60 after the company's chief financial officer (CFO), Rohit Maheshwari has resigned with effect from 12 March 2026.

Following his resignation the board approved the appointment of Sandeep Taneja as the Group Chief Financial Officer, effective from 16 March 2026.

Sandeep Taneja holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in commerce from India, along with an MBA from the United States. He is a Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and a licensed CPA in Colorado state of USA.

He brings over 25 years of diverse global business experience, with nearly 15 years in India and 10 years in USA. He has worked in various domains of finance including accounting, reporting, audit, tax, business partnering, treasury etc. He has worked with business leaders to grow top line, expand margins and generate higher return on investment.

For the past eight years, he was employed as Finance Director with Gates India where he managed Industrial and Automotive businesses with multiple plants in India. Prior to joining Gates, he spent 5 years with Ingersoll Rand (India) Limited as Finance Leader for Industrial Solutions and 5 years with Corning in India and US. His earlier career includes roles with Ernst & Young in Risk Advisory Services in Atlanta, as well as finance positions at Whirlpool India and Fena. Uniparts India is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of engineering systems, solutions, assemblies, including 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts, primarily to off-highway vehicles in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining sectors and its manufacturing facilities/plants are located at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and two units at Ludhiana (Punjab).