To co-develop industry- and domain-specific AI solutions

Uniphore, the Business AI Company, and LTM announced a strategic partnership focused on the joint development of industry- and domain-specific AI solutions that combine small language models (SLMs), AI agents, and deep domain expertise.

As AI adoption matures, enterprises are shifting to smaller, purpose-built models and agents for greater precision and control. The partnership brings this approach to core business processes with governance, security, and compliance by design. Uniphore's Business AI Cloud will power LTM's BlueVerse ecosystem and global delivery, unifying enterprise data, models, and AI agents on a secure, sovereign platform. LTM will drive industry expertise, client implementation, and AI-led transformation, while Uniphore provides the foundation for building and fine-tuning domain-specific SLMs.