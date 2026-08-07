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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unipro Technologies standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Unipro Technologies standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:10 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Unipro Technologies rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.540 0 OPM %22.220 -PBDT0.120.02 500 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.090.02 350

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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