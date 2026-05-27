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Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 2433.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.08% to Rs 36.59 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 2433.33% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.08% to Rs 36.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.62% to Rs 8.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.08% to Rs 105.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.5921.77 68 105.73149.08 -29 OPM %2.84-4.09 -8.298.28 - PBDT2.22-0.09 LP 11.1414.08 -21 PBT2.15-0.14 LP 10.8813.87 -22 NP1.520.06 2433 8.0510.54 -24

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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