Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 2433.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.08% to Rs 36.59 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 2433.33% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.08% to Rs 36.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.62% to Rs 8.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.08% to Rs 105.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.